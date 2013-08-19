iStreamPlanet Teams Up With LiveU

HACKENSACK, N.J. – iStreamPlanet and LiveU announced the two companies are working together on a mobile, multiscreen, live video-streaming platform. The joint solution will integrate LiveU’s cellular transmission backpacks and other devices with Aventus, iStreamPlanet’s soon to be released, cloud-based, live video workflow software. The combined solution will enable seamless end-to-end live, multiscreen broadcast from any venue or remote location without requiring satellite or fiber connection.



LiveU’s devices provide video transmission by bonding together multiple cellular and other data connections, and by utilizing enhanced proprietary antennas that provide signal even in remote or congested venues. Aventus addresses streaming live events and live linear channels online to multiple platforms and devices by moving the workflow from hardware-dependent infrastructure to a cloud-based, virtualized environment. Aventus includes scheduling, quality control, media processing, content protection, and publishing to any number of designated publish locations.



Broadcast scenarios include auxiliary content for sports such as practices, interviews, and press conferences, secondary sporting events, and real-time upload of clips and highlights. Content is transmitted, ingested, and processed for multi bitrate delivery to multiple devices in seconds, all from the LiveU interface.



The multiscreen live broadcast solution comes together through Aventus’s open REST APIs that enable integration with existing solutions including production, CMS, ad and monetization services. Aventus is available for deployment on premise in a private cloud or as a software as a service.