Isilon, Front Porch collaborate to accelerate digital media

Isilon Systems has joined with Front Porch Digital to deliver a unified content management solution for every stage of the digital media workflow including ingest, transcoding, encoding, editing and archive. By combining Isilon’s scaled-out NAS solution with Front Porch Digital’s DIVArchive CSM solution, broadcasters can unify their digital media onto a single, highly scalable, high-performance, shared pool of storage, streamlining content access at every point in its lifecycle to accelerate time to air. Using Isilon IQ with DIVArchive enables broadcasters to eliminate disparate content silos and complex system management, increasing productivity while reducing operating costs.