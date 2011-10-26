Irdeto launches end-to-end TV Everywhere system

Irdeto launched its open-standards cloud-based TV Services Platform with reference applications for tablets, smart phones and other iOS and Android devices last month at IBC2011 in Amsterdam.

Irdeto also announced the launch of its next-generation content management system, Irdeto MediaManager. Together, the end-to-end system enables pay TV operators to deliver on the TV Everywhere promise and offer the next generation in social TV experience.

Optimizing the rich API functionality within Irdeto's broadband, STB middleware and dynamic security systems, the Irdeto TV services platform provides operators and content providers with flexible Web services that deliver the right content on the right devices at the right time. The system also enables operators to offer social media engagement on companion devices through channels such as Facebook and Twitter.

Offering search and recommendation, powered by APRICO Solutions, the Irdeto TV Services Platform distributes and synchronizes content on any device, breaking the content silo boundaries of VoD, PVR and linear TV.