IPV Teragator data aggregation tool gets business savvy

IPV is showcasing at IBC2010 the latest tools for its Teragator and Curator systems that accelerate the workflow for live event production including news and sports. New capabilities include business analytic tools for its Teragator data aggregation engine as well as improvements to its Curator system.

Built on Semantic Web technologies, Teragator is a powerful tool that provides a platform to aggregate disparate metadata sources and data mining services to identify and manage complex relational links between assets and related data. Teragator enables disparate data sources to be analyzed in a single, uniform application and modeled with different views to explore and discover statistical patterns and business metrics.

Currently, data from regular sources, such as Nielson ratings and playout schedules, are readily available but often difficult and time consuming to analyze together; this becomes a simple task with Teragator. More IPV users are exploring dynamic data from sources such as Twitter to provide instant feedback on the success of campaigns. Teragator simply aggregates live feeds into the mix and allows users to quickly see the effects of breaking stories.

See IPV at IBC Stand 8.B59.