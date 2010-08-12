IPharro Media to highlight MediaSeeker Core Platform 3.0
At IBC2010, iPharro Media will unveil MediaSeeker Core Platform 3.0, a lightweight, scalable video indexing and identification engine that helps businesses implement effective content identification and tracking strategies within any existing media-centric workflow.
At the heart of the iPharro MediaSeeker Core Platform is a fully owned video fingerprinting technology developed at Germany's Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft.
The configurable platform gives users the flexibility to tweak the granularity of content comparison down to the frame level. As a result, MediaSeeker Core Platform 3.0 offers a solution for the full range of search applications, from light to frame-intensive; archive versioning; content future proofing; media redundancy prevention; and broadcast monitoring.
Equipped with a difference detection feature, the platform detects and highlights minute differences between query video and reference content.
See iPharro Media at IBC Stand 8.A11.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox