IPharro Media to highlight MediaSeeker Core Platform 3.0

At IBC2010, iPharro Media will unveil MediaSeeker Core Platform 3.0, a lightweight, scalable video indexing and identification engine that helps businesses implement effective content identification and tracking strategies within any existing media-centric workflow.

At the heart of the iPharro MediaSeeker Core Platform is a fully owned video fingerprinting technology developed at Germany's Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft.



The configurable platform gives users the flexibility to tweak the granularity of content comparison down to the frame level. As a result, MediaSeeker Core Platform 3.0 offers a solution for the full range of search applications, from light to frame-intensive; archive versioning; content future proofing; media redundancy prevention; and broadcast monitoring.

Equipped with a difference detection feature, the platform detects and highlights minute differences between query video and reference content.

See iPharro Media at IBC Stand 8.A11.

