International Datacasting Highlights Business-Builders at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, International Datacasting will spotlight products aimed at helping broadcasters reduce costs, attract new customers, and grow advertising revenue. Among the products on hand will be IDC’s LASER Targeted Ad Insertion Platform; the STAR Pro Audio Solution; Digital Cinema Solution, and the Digital Tattoo DTH Over IP Gateway.



The second generation of IDC’s LASER targeted ad insertion platform will make its European debut. Broadcasters and service providers face licensing, regulatory, and copyright issues that cost them millions of dollars in ad revenues. The LASER platform solves these problems and allows television networks and content distributors to maximize their ad revenues by providing targeted local ad insertion, blackout management, and DVB-S/S2 satellite video reception in one platform.



Also making its first appearance in Europe is the second generation of IDC’s popular STAR Pro Audio Solution. STAR provides radio networks with localized ad insertion, helping them to boost revenue and lower operating costs. Turning up as well will be IDC’s complete digital cinema content distribution system, which uses DVB-S2 technology for high-speed throughput and increased transmission reliability. In addition, IDC’s Digital Tattoo suite of products will also be shown at IBC. It enables direct-to-home (DTH) satellite operators to offer IPTV services to residential customers living in Multi-Dwelling Units (MDUs).



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. International Datacasting will be at stand 1.C29

