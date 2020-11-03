InSync Technology, For-A Unveil New UHD Frame Rate Converter

PETERSFIELD, U.K.—InSync Technology and For-A have launched the MCC-4K-A UHD motion-compensated frame rate converter, the companies said.

The new frame rate converter, developed by InSync Technology and exclusively distributed by For-A, meets the needs of demanding live UHD workflows, offering advanced frame rate conversion and workflow tools for HDR/SDR (high and standard dynamic range) management, handling closed captions and multichannel audio, InSync Technology said.

The converter builds on the MCC-4K with new motion estimation algorithms that deliver more accurate motion processing. New format conversion tools enable high-quality results when moving between HD and UHD and SDR and HDR, the company said.

“MCC-4K-A owes its performance to a highly skilled and dedicated team of engineers at InSync and to the tremendous support and collaboration we have had with FOR-A,” said Lee Hunt, head of Hardware at InSync Technology.