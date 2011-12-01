Innovative Cable adds Volicon Observer RPM

Innovative Cable in the U.S. Virgin Islands has purchased the Volicon Observer Remote Program Monitor (RPM) system to enable continuous monitoring of more than 600 channels distributed from the company's St. Croix and St. Thomas/St. John facilities.

Providing automatic and continuous evaluation of post-set-top box content, the Observer RPM systems will simplify the testing of signal integrity, record suspect content when channels do not conform to pre-specified limits, and ensure that alerts are issued to appropriate staff and departments when errors are detected.

The Volicon Observer RPM scans channels around the clock and automatically tests signal integrity, issues alerts (via email and SNMP) and captures the problematic content when channels do not conform to pre-specified limits. The system can monitor linear content for video or audio errors, such as closed captioning, audio levels, and static screen or black screen.