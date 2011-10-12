IneoQuest unveils mobile video service system

IneoQuest Technologies has brought to market a full system for operators looking to manage the mobile video experience.

This new addition to IneoQuest's video assurance system includes a software library that can be built into video applications for mobile devices, computers and connected TVs. Through a cost-effective and scalable cloud platform called cMAC, performance and usage data are collected in the cloud and then aggregated for advanced analytics of end client devices. This aggregated information is correlated with CDN performance data for a complete, end-to-end QoS and QoE view of the multiscreen video distribution network.