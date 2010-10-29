IneoQuest announces Cricket AdapStream for streaming video

IneoQuest Technologies has launched its Cricket AdapStream, a product designed especially for monitoring multiple streams of HTTP adaptive video.

AdapStream supports industry protocols from Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. It also incorporates VeriStream, a metric developed by IneoQuest for the evaluation of HTTP adaptive video performance. With VeriStream integration, operators can receive conclusive pass/fail criteria to ensure program availability.

To ensure high viewer satisfaction, providers need to easily monitor multiple services, protocols and locations in a condensed way that reduces MTTR and optimizes OPEX, the company said.