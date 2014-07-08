India's MMA Goes With Ross Carbonite

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA— Ross Video announced that India’s MAA TV had selected a Carbonite production switcher. MAA, which is MAA TV’s main entertainment channel, is among the top 20 TV channels in India.

“We already had a Vision 1ME switcher from Ross Video,” said P. Masthaniah, AVP technical for MAA TV. “We chose the Carbonite C1 production switcher because, when we decided to upgrade to HD.”

MAATV is also using MC1 panels from Ross Video to master control three of their channels: MAA Music, MAA Movies and MAA Gold. The MC1s are being used in conjunction with Ross Video NK routers to do L-band and squeeze back in an automated environment.