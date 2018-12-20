India’s DishTV Selects MediaKind AVP4000 Encoder

DishTV, provider of direct-to-home satellite (DTH) service to viewers in India, will deploy the MediaKind AVP 4000 video processing platform to deliver content to more than 23.5 million subscribers.

“Through the deployment of MediaKind’s AVP technology, we can enable the highest video quality for our consumers alongside far greater bandwidth efficiencies, thus enabling us to cost-effectively deliver the next generation services to our subscribers,” said DishTV Group CEO Anil Dua.

The DTH service provider is replacing legacy D2H technology with the MediaKind headend compression technology to make evolution to traditional broadcast and multiscreen service possible. The deployment of MediaKind’s AVP 4000 encoder will be used to support delivery of both DishTV brands to customers.

Deploying the MediaKind solution will allow DishTV to unify control and management of its two headends in an orchestrated way and drive greater operational efficiency, the company said. The AVP 4000 also will enable DishTV to achieve greater bandwidth efficiency and deliver higher picture quality.

The encoder has a modular architecture that enables on-site upgrades, which reduces maintenance time and service interruptions. The AVP 4000 encodes MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC and makes a smooth upgrade to 4K UHDTV easy, the company said.