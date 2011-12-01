Indian broadcaster adds Snell IQ Modular, Sirius 620 at heart of playout infrastructure

Sathiyam Television, a newly launched Tamil-language news and current affairs station based in Chennai, India, has built its playout infrastructure around Snell IQ Modular and Sirius 620 routing systems.

The station has installed a Snell Sirius 620 128x128 router as its main router, with 11 components from the IQ Modular family providing a range of signal-processing functions. Some of these include distribution amplification, composite video-to-SDI conversion, analog video de-embedding, audio multiplexing, and SDI monitoring and encoding.