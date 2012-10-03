IMT unveils RF Central Direct VU

Integrated Microwave Technologies introduced its RF Central Direct VU handheld dual-diversity COFDM HD receiver at IBC2012.

The RF Central Direct VU HD is a COFDM (DVB-T-compliant) diversity handheld receiver/monitor. It offers a high level of RF performance and durability, combined with true ease of operation and superb MPEG-4 decoding. The unit displays COFDM video transmissions using a built-in internal 9in 16:9-format screen using a bright, high-resolution LCD screen. The display also features an easy-to-use, menu-driven interface.

Much more than a COFDM handheld receiver, the Direct VU HD can send video over Ethernet to remote software or hardware decoders. This allows multiple remote viewers to monitor the same video simultaneously. An SDI output enables the user to view the incoming video on an external monitor if needed.