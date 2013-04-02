IMT to feature GL Digital Fixed Link at PBS Technology Conference

Integrated Microwave Technologies will demonstrate its GL Digital Fixed Link System at the PBS Technology Conference, April 3-5 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Available in all microwave bands from 2GHz to 23GHz, the GL Digital Fixed Link System can be configured as a split indoor/outdoor or a completely indoor system. From duplex systems built in a 1RU mainframe to a sophisticated hot standby diversity system, a wide and growing variety of modules make it simple to meet system requirements. All new modules are backward-compatible with existing systems.

IMT’s latest GL Series modem card, the UNM/3, is a full duplex card. In addition to offering all of the features of its predecessor, the UNM/2, the new UNM/3 provides two separate ASI inputs and outputs, as well as a transparent Ethernet port. It can be easily added to any existing GL Link to expand capabilities or for replacement purposes.

In addition to the UNM/3, encoder and decoder modules are available that make it simple to add a remote camera to a studio transmitter link or to connect a remote news bureau.

See IMT at PBS Technology Conference booth 210.