IMT RF Central highlights COFDM transmitter, microwave link at CCW 2010

Integrated Microwave Technologies’ (IMT) RF Central, a Vitec Group brand, showed its microLite HD COFDM transmitter and Pro-Link HD 5.8 GHz HD/SD portable video microwave link at Content and Communications World (CCW) 2010.

The microLite HD transmitter was recently recognized by the International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers (IABM) for its design and was a winner of the 2010 Award for Excellence. A product focused on the future of broadcast workflow, the microLite HD is a compact, mountable COFDM SD/HD digital transmitter designed for the next generation of professional lightweight cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities. It occupies less than 6 inches, features MPEG-4 encoding/decoding in HD/SD, and can be operated in 20mW or 100mW output power modes.

RF Central’s Pro-Link HD 5.8 GHz HD/SD portable video microwave link is the latest addition to the comprehensive RF Central MPEG-4 product portfolio. The Pro-Link HD offers both balanced microphone and line-level inputs via switch-selectable XLR connectors on the transmitter. The high-quality, rugged, seamlessly integrated transmitter and receiver platform comes in a milled aluminum chassis for secure transportation and heavy use in a variety of broadcasting environments. Operating in the 5.8GHz license-free band, the Pro-Link HD distributes high-quality wireless digital video and audio all in a compact package.