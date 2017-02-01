IMT DragonFly Video System Takes Flight

MT. OLIVE, N.J.—Integrated Microwave Technologies wants consumers to know that its new DragonFly ultra-miniature wireless video system is nothing to swat at. The DragonFly is designed to deliver new and expanded points of views through various applications, including drones, sports and broadcast.

IMT has equipped the DragonFly with HD/SD-SDI or optional HDMI inputs and can deliver up to 50mW of power through its compact frame to provide HD video transmission. With its COFDM technology, transmissions can be sent more than two miles. The DragonFly also comes with internal ISM and GPS anti-jam filters and is available in licensed and unlicensed frequency bands.

DragonFly kits come with mounting accessories, a microdrone ultra-small omni antenna, an HDMI and SDI extension cable and a DC integration power cable. Optional accessories include an HD-SDI camera with various lenses and RS-485 and S-Bus cables.

The system can be managed through a Wi-Fi webpage, which can be accessed through an Android or iOS device. In addition, it features a 900 MHz transceiver for bidirectional control of the transmitter, accessory camera and gimbal controls.

IMT is now shipping the DragonFly to customers.