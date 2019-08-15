Imagine Products Ships M&E File Management Tool

INDIANAPOLIS—Imagine Products has released TrueCheck, the software company’s video asset back-up, viewing, sharing, transcoding and archive solution.

TrueCheck, which includes a unique comparison feature, enable users who handle a large number of files to mirror images, verify data integrity and generate reports.

Five core functions—compare, generate, search, view and verify—comprise TrueCheck.

TrueCheck’s Compare is purpose-built for use in the M&E industry. It evaluates video, audio and related files. Users can compare files and folders for sameness and differences and locate a file inside a folder or volume.

The Generate function provides users with various options for generating reports, generating a PDF, with thumbnails and metadata of attached media, volume, folder or files dropped into the queue.

The Search function enables deep search using industry-specific parameters. View allows users to create checksums for any file or folder while Verify makes it possible to verify the integrity of thumbnails.

The product is useful in organizing files in group settings where multiple people work on a project at the same time, the company said. In circumstances in which multiple copies of files are in use, TrueCheck show if files exactly mirror each other or what the differences are.

A perpetual license for TrueCheck is priced at $149. Rentals of $50 for 45 days and $25 for 15 days are also available.

More information is available on the Imagine Products website.

See Imagine Products at IBC 2019 stand 7.A30.