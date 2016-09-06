Imagine Boosts Selenio One With ABR Capabilities

DALLAS—Imagine Communications has added a new functionality to its Selenio One linear transcoding platform with high-density Adaptive bitrate (ABR) transcoding. The new addition to the Selenio One product line expands the number of ABR and linear channels that broadcasters can deliver over existing infrastructures.

The new Selenio One platform supports HEVC/H.265 and AVC/H.264 encoding in both ABR and linear transcoding formats at high densities. The product is capable of supporting 180 HD ABR or 360 HD linear channels per 4RU server. Source formats supported are MPEG-2 or H.264 and HEVC/H.265 or H.264 on the output. Additional features include GPU-powered transcoding, Selenio One Media Manager system, and Linux-based and distributed software architecture.

The latest product in the Selenio One line also works with Imagine’s CloudXtream multiscreen systems. It is integrated with Telurio Packager to support packaging formats and DRM technologies, as well as ad insertion and alternative content.

Imagine will showcase the latest from the Selenio One platform at IBC 2016 at stand 4.A01.