Imagine and Sony Partner on New LTFS Archiving

INDIANAPOLIS and NEW YORK—Imagine Products and Sony have partnered to bring a new archiving technology to Mac users. Imagine Products has created an LTFS archiving application, PreRoll Post, to be used in conjunction with Sony’s Optical Disc Archive, or ODA.



PreRoll Post is an LTFS archiving application that creates thumbs, proxies and rich metadata while backing up files and folders to multiple locations at once. It also utilizes checksum technology to ensure that the files and folders are copied accurately. Users drag and drop files and folders into the queue for copying to the disc.



The Optical Disc Archive from Sony utilizes Blu-ray discs to store large volumes of files. The USB 3.0 drive plugs directly into compatible Mac computers and is ideal for long-term file protection and management. File and folders are stored on a 12-disc cartridge, for more than 18 TB of uncompressed data with fast random file access.



PreRoll Post is manufacturer suggested retail priced at $499; Optical Disc Archive (ODSD77U) is manufacturer suggested retail priced at $8,600.