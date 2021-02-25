Ikegami Unveils UHK-X700 Native 4K Camera

NEUSS, Germany—Ikegami has announced the UHK-X700, a major addition to its UNICAM XE 4K system camera series that uses three newly developed 2/3-inch CMOS 4K sensors with global shutters to eliminate rolling shutter distortion and flash-branding artifacts.

“It [the UHK-X700] provides the high signal quality, versatile connectivity and robust build that are essential in today's multiresolution media world,” said Michael Lätzsch, Broadcast & Professional Video Division manager at Ikegami Electronics (Europe). “That includes full support for high dynamic range imagery with HLG or standard dynamic range, as well as the possibility to independently choose between BT.2020 and BT.709 color spaces.”

Designed to be used in broadcast-quality video production and online streaming applications, the new camera supports high-frame-rate shooting at up to 2x speed in 4K or up to 8x speed in HD via its base station as an option.

An ASIC that encapsulates a wide range of high-grade video processing functions serves as the core of the UHK-700’s electronics. When used with the Ikegami BSX-100 base station, the camera supports simultaneous output in 4K and HD video, including mixed sources, as an option.

The camera head outputs 12G-SDI 4K video directly, allowing the UHK-X700 to be integrated into a wireless system.

Measuring 13.5x9.5x5.9-inches and weighing 11 pounds, the UHK-X700 comes with a B4 lens mount and has an optical sensitivity of F11 when operating at 4K/50p. The camera is designed for use at -4 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit operating temperature and 30-90% non-condensing humidity.

The camera is uniformly balanced and has a low center of gravity. Optional peripherals include the OCP-300 control panel and SE-U430 system expander. Three types of viewfinders from Ikegami are available for the camera: the VFL201D 2-inch LCD, VFL701D 7-inch full-HD LCD, VFE741D 7.4-inch OLED.