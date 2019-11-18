Ikegami HDK-73 CMOS Cams the Choice for iLink Media

MAHWAH, N.J.—A new update to the Genesis mobile production truck of Edmonton-based iLink Media Group will feature six new HDK-73 2/3-inch CMOS Unicam HD cameras from Ikegami, per an announcement from Ikegami.

The HDK-73 will be installed into the Genesis unit, which is used to cover local, national and international events. The cameras feature F12 high sensitivity 2/3-inch CMOS sensors that allow it to work in either 1080i or 720p in the field or studio, as well as being HDR-capbale.

John Philips, chief technology officer and co-owner of iLink Media, specifically pointed out the HDK-73’s picture quality, accurate color representation and rugged design as reasons for their selection.