iKAN to Introduce New LED Lighting Fixtures at NAB



At NAB 2012, iKAN will introduce new LED lighting fixtures suited to studio, field, and documentary production applications, including single color (5600 K) or dual-color (3200–5600 K) temperature units.







The new products include the IB500 dual-color LED light with built-in dimmer, remote control, wide-angle beam pattern, integrated barn door intensifiers, pro battery options, and light stand. The new LED products also include: IB508 dual-color, IB1000 dual-color, and IB1500 dual-color variable units for 3200-5600K operation.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. iKAN will be at booth C10637.

