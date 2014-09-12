IBC2014: Sony and Teradek Team Up to Enable Live Streaming

AMSTERDAM — Teradek has announced collaboration with Sony to integrate Sony’s wireless camera adapter (CBK-WA100 and CBK-WA101) with Teradek’s T-Rax (shown right) and Slice H.264 decoders. The integration creates a point-to-point MPEG-2 platform for HD live video transmission from the field to TV stations or ENG trucks.



The Teradek T-Rax is an enterprise rack mount solution for IP-based digital video workflows. At 2 RU, T-Rax allows users to add or remove a variety of Teradek solutions on the fly, including H.264 encoders and decoders, and software platforms such as Sputnik. The system supports any combination of up to eight hot-swappable cards that can be tailored. T-Rax starts at $1,490.

The CBK-WA100 and WA101 adapter connects directly to a camera and allows XAVC proxy files to be created and then saved on an SD card in the adapter. Then the adapter is able to upload the proxy content and the original high-resolution content via 3G/4G/LTE/WirelessLAN to a broadcast station, on premise server or to a cloud environment. The adapter will support the live streaming capability in early 2015.

Sony will be showcasing the new bundle at the IBC at the Elicium, Hall 12.