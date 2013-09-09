IBC 2013S Product Preview

HARRIS BROADCAST LANDMARK TRAFFIC & BILLING

Harris Broadcast is taking the wraps off of the latest version of their Landmark traffic and billing system at this year’s IBC. The system features a redesigned GUI that allows users to easily view more of the available station data. The new platform also provides enhanced functionality without sacrificing any of the system’s features, providing instant graphical reporting and realtime data analytics.

The GUI of this latest Landmark system also provides an easy path to changes in information and its new “Active Tile” architecture provides instantaneous extraction of important management data such ad campaign performance and similar information without having to perform a time-consuming manual interrogation of the system. Stand 7.G.20

BHV BROADCAST SYNTAX UP-CONVERTER SERIES



BHV Broadcast will be taking the wraps off an enhanced offering of its Syntax up-converter products line. The latest innovation is the integration of Microvideo’s HDB 300 bridge technology that allows the converter to provide closed captioning.

The merger of the two technologies will allow broadcasters to turn massive amounts of captioning medatada in to artifact-free enhancements to up-converted content streams, resulting in captioned upscaled SD images that are virtually indistinguishable from native HD video. Stand 4.C75

JAMPRO UHF TELEVISION TRANSMITTING ANTENNAS

Jampro will be unveiling several new UHF transmitting antenna products for the international broadcasting market. These include a new broadband medium-power panel antenna system that’s designed for operation at all polarizations (horizontal, vertical, circular and elliptical) in Bands IV and V. It may either be side- or topmounted, and is engineered for transmission of ATSC, ISDB-T, DVB-T/H and NTSC or PAL broadcasts.

The new panel antenna features a radome that designed to protection the unit from harsh urban environments and also to reduce its visual impact. Stand 8.B96

TELESTREAM POST PRODUCER

Telestream will be showing its new Post Producer product for creating and delivering content. The system is based on user templates and automates repetitive processes, thus enhancing productivity.

It’s able to assemble a segment or spot announcement, compositing video along with graphics, captions and titles. It also applies audio processing as necessary as the content is being created.

Post Producer users will also be able to easily create alternate versions of their product by simply substituting appropriate elements. The system runs on the latest version of Vantage 6 software. Stand 7.C12



ENSEMBLE DESIGNS BRIGHTEYE HDMI ROUTER

Ensemble will spotlight its newest addition to the BrightEye family, the NXT 410 Clean HDMI Router. The unit provides clean audio and video switching of all sources, even those that are asynchronous, as it incorporates internal frame synchronization. The router allows integration of a mixture of HDMI and SDI video sources when required and ensures instantaneous switches without annoying pops, flashes or glitches. It’s equipped with four HDMI inputs, two dedicated SDI inputs, a dedicated HDMI output, two dedicated SDI outputs and an SDI port that can be assigned either as an an input or an output.

The NXT 410 accepts all SDI format signals—SD, HD and 3G—and can transform SDI video to HDMI and convert HDMI to SDI, with the output format following the inputs. It features a very flexible I/O for changing router configurations, including the number of inputs or outputs. Stand 8.B91

OMNITEK VIDEO TOOLS

OmniTek will be spotlighting several new video test and measurement tools designed to supplement the company’s OTM and OTR video waveform analysis and test signal generation products.

In addition to existing testing and evaluation capabilities such as jitter measurement, cable length estimation and 3D stereo imaging, the new picture quality analysis (PQA) tool set provides users with real-time determination of both standard PQA metrics (PSNR and macroblock counts), as well as proprietary edge- and/or lumacompensated metrics. Signals under test can be compared to a reference version of the signal to look for degradation that may have occurred through the transmission chain.

Audio testing enhancements include measurements with algorithms specified in the ITU-R BS.1387-1 document. Stand 6.A18