IABM to Offer Broadcast Training Sessions at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, IABM will offer NAB attendees training courses on Broadcast Technology Workflows and Understanding File Formats.

Steve Warner, IABM training manager

Delivered by the experienced team at IABM Training Academy, the Broadcast Technology Workflows session will address changing customer requirements resulting from growing demand for automation services. Understanding File Formats will explain current video and audio file formats, as well as their associated metadata and workflows.

In addition to these brand new ‘at show’ training sessions, the organization is planning further developments for 2015 and will launch a series of online courses later this year.

The courses, which run April 11-12 starting at 9:00am, will cost $500 per course for IABM members, $550 for NAB associate members and $600 for non-members.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. IABM will be in booth N8225. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com