IABM Announces 2011 Engineering Student Award Winners

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) recently announced the winners of the 2011 Engineering Student Award. Presented to 10 students, the IABM-sponsored awards program recognizes high-achieving college students in the fields of broadcast engineering or media technology and offers each winner full financial support for attendance at IBC2011. The Engineering Student Awards are now part of the IABM’s global training initiative.



Winners of the 2011 Engineering Student Award include: Nabeel Ahmed, Newcastle University, United Kingdom; Rob Heydari, Ryerson University, Canada; Daria Busova and Daria Karas, both from St. Petersburg University, Russia; and Marion Kesmaecker, Fabien Lavocat, Goulc’hen LeMeur, Fatima Mekkaoui, Julien Moreau and Julien Party from the University of Valenciennes, France.



“The Engineering Student Awards program enables the broadcast and media technology industry to engage with young people and their advisors at college and university to support their careers in the media and broadcasting,” said Roger Crumpton, director of education, training, and employment at the IABM. “We feel it’s important to recognize the efforts of these exceptional students and to provide them with the opportunity to interact with both new technologies and potential employers that will be at the IBC2011 Show. Through this awards program, we believe that we can encourage the best and brightest students to enter our industry, where their technical skills will be a valuable resource for technology suppliers and broadcasters.”





