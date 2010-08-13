Houston Astros wirelessly covered with Nucomm camera system

The Houston Astros are using a CP2 Wireless Camera System from Nucomm to provide in-venue images for the team's 81 regular season home games. The CP2 system cuts through the clutter of signal interference inside the team's Minute Maid Park to support Fan Cam on the large display screens.

With the CP2 wireless system, Kirby Kander, senior director of creative services, said set up is easy and they no longer have to run cable and configure antennas every day.

Used for in-game close-ups during inning break features and pregame ceremonies down on the field, Kander and his crew are now able to cover the entire stadium without having to worry about quality or loss of signal. In addition, Nucomm's CP2 wireless camera system allows the Astros to get close-up shots of noteworthy fans.

The CP2 is a tri-band-capable unit, which operates in the unlicensed 5.8GHz band, as well as licensed 6.4GHz and 7.1GHz bands without the need of any system hardware changes. It consists of the CP2 transmitter and DR2 diversity receiver and offers "intelligent" block downconverters, which communicate to the DR2 receiver, to control various operating modes. By useing the ability to block downconvert the received HF signals to UHF band signals in the 150MHz to 850MHz range, the DR2 can remotely extend its antennas to 1000ft (using Belden 1694A cable), complete with DC power from the receiver. It also offers other modes of operation, including a built-in spectrum analyzer and system telemetry display.