Hong Kong broadcaster relies on Thomson ViBE EM2000 encoders

Hong Kong-based Television Broadcasts (TVB) has upgraded its J2 channel SD encoders to Thomson ViBE EM2000s to enhance picture quality.

Broadcasting around-the-clock to youth audiences in Hong Kong, the TVB J2 channel is transmitted with H.264/MPEG-4 AVC encoding using the Thomson ViBE EM2000s for the main channel, together with a backup and lab rig.

TVB was Hong Kong's first free-to-air broadcaster and operates five digital terrestrial channels in the territory. Ideal System, Thomson's local distributor, installed the ViBE EM2000s.

Based on the Thomson Mustang video compression engine, the ViBE EM1000 and the ViBE EM2000 enhance performance, density, versatility and power consumption.