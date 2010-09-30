Hego introduces AKI GS2 Multi-Touch engine

Hego introduced the AKI GS2 Multi-Touch extension for its live TV graphics engine at IBC2010.

With many broadcasters looking for new ways in which to present live information to TV audiences, a new trend in election coverage, sports analysis and other live TV shows is emerging in which on-air talent interacts with large, interactive touch screens to take control of the content being presented.

The Hego AKI GS2 Multi-Touch engine easily integrates with all major touch-screen technologies using either one of the two most common TUIO or Windows 7 touch-protocol interfaces.

The AKI GS2 Multi-Touch gives creative designers a free hand to construct interactive solutions by allowing multiple live video streams, real-time 3-D graphics, preproduced video clips, dynamic data-driven content and many other graphical objects to be implemented within an interactive multitouch solution.