Harris unveils new broadcast graphics systems, workflow solutions

Harris debuted new Inscriber broadcast graphics systems and workflow solutions at the 2010 NAB Show, including the Inscriber TitleOne XT CG.

Available as an SD-only or SD/HD-switchable solution, the turnkey TitleOne XT system offers CG functionality, integrated sequencer, animation, video clip support and automation control. Included as standard are Strata Compositing (for multilayer graphics) and overlay persistent objects (objects remain visible during page changes).

The company also introduced the G5 XT, a production graphics system designed for news and sports production. Available as a single- or dual-channel CG, the G5 XT offers a new hardware platform and many enhanced features, such as standard SD and HD processing, video capture, 3-D animation and dedicated processing for each output channel.

Harris also unveiled the G-Flow Titler tool, which allows easy integration of Inscriber graphics, including both 2-D and 3-D animated titles, into nonlinear editing suites, such as Harris Velocity, Avid Media Composer and Apple Final Cut Pro.