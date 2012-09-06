Harris Selenio networking module makes IBC2012 debut

Harris Broadcast Communications extends its value proposition for the Selenio media convergence platform at IBC2012 with a new networking module that multiplies connection options for live signal contribution — maximizing flexibility when transmitting content between locations.

The module enables broadcasters, production companies and telecom operators to use circuit-switched transport networks to transmit and receive video, audio and corporate IT data between two Selenio frames. Common applications include mobile contribution from stadiums and other remote events to a host studio, as opposed to using more expensive satellite connections; or networking multiple studio locations together to deliver live (news, sports) or pre-recorded program content.

The new module offers direct connection — no bridge device required — to a variety of six common global telecom interfaces (DS-3, OC-3, OC-12, E3, STM-1 and STM-4). This reduces equipment requirements while ensuring that users can make simple and reliable connections to the most common landline interfaces worldwide – all from a single space- and power-efficient solution.

Users can configure these various telecom interfaces to send content over IP or ATM circuit connections – bridging the gap between legacy and IP networks. Forward error correction ensures that content reaches its destination intact and ready for air regardless of network transport choice.