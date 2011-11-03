Harris offers integrated DVB-T2 transmission system

Harris is supporting the DVB-T2 digital standard, which allows a more efficient use of terrestrial spectrum, enabling broadcasters to deliver new digital services to fixed and mobile consumer devices.

At IBC2011 in September, Harris demonstrated an integrated DVB-T2 system for digital terrestrial transmission, consisting of a compact video headend, test and measurement equipment, and digital transmitters.

The Harris DVB-T2 system includes:

Selenio, a compact video headend with integrated DVB-T2 gateway that eliminates the need to source a third-party, stand-alone gateway and manage potential interoperability issues;

MSA Series test equipment with a DVB-T2 option enables real-time monitoring of multiple channels in a 1RU package; and

Efficient DVB-T2 transmitters ranging from 5W to 28kW.