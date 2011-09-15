Harris highlights DVB-T2 systems at IBC2011

Harris introduced at IBC2011 in Amsterdam a new DVB-T2 Gateway built into the Selenio media convergence platform, supporting maximum redundancy and easier control and monitoring.

The integrated, single-box video head-end system also includes a single-frequency network (SFN) adapter for single-frequency DVB-T/T2 transmission networks.

The density of the Selenio platform also means fewer rack units, lower initial capital outlay, reduced installation costs and lower operating costs due to its green technology. A highly intuitive GUI simplifies configuration and offers fast troubleshooting to minimize downtime.

The company also showed its high- and low-power Maxiva and Platinum transmitters, as well as its Maxiva UAX Compact Class transmitter at IBC2011. Maxiva UAX Compact Class is an air-cooled, UHF TV transmitter.