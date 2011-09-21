Harris enhances NEXIO Amp and Farad

Harris showcased new workflow enhancements for production and news that tighten interoperability across multiple systems, reduce complexity and improve customer ease of use at IBC.

IBC marked the European debut of the latest NEXIO AMP advanced media platform, NEXIO Farad high-performance online storage system, and Velocity 2.5 non-linear editing.

New NEXIO AMP enhancements for IBC include Automatic Input Detection. Both NEXIO AMP and NEXIO Volt servers also support a variety of new software-driven enhancements, including smooth migration to H.264-based playback systems; and support for DNxHD and AVC codecs.