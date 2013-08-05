Harris Broadcast to Unveil New Traffic & Billing GUI at IBC2013

AMSTERDAM--At IBC 2013, Harris Broadcast will introduce a new and sophisticated graphical user interface to the latest version of its Landmark broadcast ad sales, traffic and billing system. The improved and evolved GUI adds a new look and feel to the platform alongside new functionality, without losing any of the system’s core strengths; including operator flexibility, instant graphical reporting and live data analytics. Landmark differentiates itself from other broadcast sales and scheduling systems in the wealth of vital sales data it provides.



With the new GUI, staff can see more of this data with ease, and be instructed when key information changes. Meanwhile, Landmark's new 'Active Tile' architecture allows staff to extract important management data instantaneously, with information on campaign performance, log delivery confirmation and other tasks. This data can be displayed in real-time, without requiring time-consuming interrogation of the system.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Harris Broadcast will be at stand 7.G20.

More info at: www.harris.com