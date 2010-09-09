Harmonic’s Rhozet transcoding integrates Cinnafilm’s Dark Energy

Harmonic and Cinnafilm have teamed up to integrate Cinnafilm’s Dark Energy image processing tools with Harmonic’s Rhozet universal media transcoding solutions.

The integrated solution allows users to produce quality video for delivery to TVs, PCs and mobile devices, while saving bandwidth. The integrated Dark Energy Convert, Optimize and Resize plug-ins are powered by Cinnafilm’s Pixel Strings motion estimation engine, which harnesses the power of GPU parallel processing to deliver unmatched accuracy and performance.

The Dark Energy plug-ins are integrated with the full Rhozet product family, which includes Carbon Coder, Rhozet Workflow System (WFS) and Rhozet Quality Control System (QCS).

The Convert plug-in is a multifunction motion estimation tool providing format conversion, high-quality resolution conversion (up to 2k), intermixed footage normalization, progressive/interlaced conversion and cadence correction.

The Optimize plug-in removes noise and grain without any loss in sharpness, and removes single-frame anomalies such as dust and scratches. The Resize plug-in is a single function, entry-level solution providing the same high-quality resolution conversion (up to 2k) found in the Convert plug-in.

The combination of the tools and transcoding solutions provide a solution for removing unwanted noise, grain and artifacts from video footage while improving the transcoding workflow and significantly reducing bandwidth requirements.