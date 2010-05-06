Harmonic unveils Distribution Management System

Harmonic introduced its new Distribution Management System (DMS), a control and management system for Harmonic’s distribution solutions, at the 2010 NAB Show.

DMS enables over-the-air (OTA) in-band control of content distribution network elements, including ProView 7000 receivers and ProStream 1000 stream processors. The new DMS solution is well suited for a variety of applications, including content distribution to operators, affiliates and service providers, as well as distribution for digital terrestrial TV services.

Operators using Harmonic’s DMS can lower operating expenditures and eliminate the need for costly remote site visits by controlling the video distribution network from a single control system with advanced scheduling, configuration, software upgrade and inventory management capabilities DMS also provides support for blackout management and secure broadcast of video content over satellite and IP.