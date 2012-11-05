Harmonic Spectrum MediaDeck 7000 SSD server on tap for Inter BEE 2012
On display at Inter BEE 2012 will be the Harmonic Spectrum MediaDeck 7000 SSD integrated media server.
This new four-channel media server system offers reliability and low-power requirements, along with the lower weight of SSD storage, all while providing the broadcast quality and cost-effective design of the MediaDeck 7000.
Equipped with four 480GB SSD drives, the MediaDeck 7000 SSD provides 57 hours of 50Mb/s storage capacity. The integrated system packs up to four SD or HD video channels and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity into its compact 1-RU chassis. The flexible server system also features multiple-codec playback, up/down/crossconversion, and HD/SD simulcast capabilities.
Like the other members of the Spectrum family, the MediaDeck 7000 SSD supports Spectrum ChannelPort.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox