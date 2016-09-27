Harmonic Announces CableOS CCAP Technology

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic has pulled the covers off of its new CableOS system, a software-based CCAP technology. The CableOS system is said to enable the migration of cable access networks to gigabit capacity and can resolve space and power constraints in the headend and hub. It is also designed for the fast deployment of IP-based data, video and voice services.

CableOS Core software runs on 1RU COTS Intel processor-based servers in a headend, hub or data center, and features a software-based CMTS Core server and full spectrum DOCSIS 3.1 Remote PHY systems.

According to Harmonic, a single CableOS Core server can support tens of gigs of capacity and multiple service groups than traditional hardware CMTS implementations, allowing cable operators to cut space and power by 75 percent in a centralized CCAP deployment, or by more than 90 percent in a Remote PHY deployment. The system also offers RF port density for centralized architectures.

Harmonic is currently running trials for the CableOS system at multiple tier-1 cable MSOs in both North America and Europe. The first commercial deployments are expected to take place in Q4 2016.