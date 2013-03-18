Harman’s Soundcraft Takes “Mixing with Professionals” Tour to the NAB Show

Ken Newman with the Soundcraft



At this year’s NAB Show, Harman will offer its popular “Mixing with Professionals” (MwP) training series featuring hands-on training on the Soundcraft Vi Series consoles. The two available sessions will be hosted by Ken Newman, front of house engineer for Barry Manilow and owner of Newman Audio, who has mixed live sound for Chris Isaak, Anita Baker, Stevie Nicks, Liza Minnelli, Paul Anka and other top performers.



The two MwP sessions will be held on April 10, from 9 am to 12 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m., at the ARIA Hotel on 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas. The course is free but registration is required and space is limited. Details are available at usa.soundcraft.com (click on US Events) and participants can register via e-mail at Soundcraft-usa@harman.com.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Harman will be at booth C2923.



