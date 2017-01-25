Haivison 4K Encoder Pairs With Nokia for 360 Streaming

MONTREAL—Haivision and Nokia are teaming up to help provide more access to live virtual reality streaming. The companies have announced that Haivision’s KB 4K encoder is now compatible Nokia Ozo’s virtual reality camera and Nokia Ozo Live software.

Nokia Ozo

This new combination is aimed to provide streams of VR experiences that combine 360-degree video and a 3D immersive experience for online audiences. The KB 4K encoder works with the Ozo Live for H.264/HEVC 4K streaming quality.

The combination has already been utilized for VR streams of events including a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert and the CMA Awards Red Carpet, per the press release.