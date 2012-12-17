Haivision's Makito X2 to make debut at ISE 2013

Haivision's next generation high-definition H.264 encoding platform with dual-channel HD encoding will make its debut at ISE 2013.

The Makito X2 H.264 encoder delivers twice the quality or half the bandwidth of competing encoders. The Makito X2 carries on the tradition of the Makito with only 55ms of encoding latency, an extensive feature set, and the ability to deliver multiple bit rates (MBR) from each source simultaneously.

The Makito X2 is available as a standalone appliance or in a rackmount enclosure, supporting up to 12 channels of HD encoding within 1RU.