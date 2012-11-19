Haivision’s Makito X Series ready for GovComm 2012

Extreme encoding with double the quality and double the density, Haivision’s Makito X2 H.264 1080p60 performance encoder offers 55ms of encoding latency and AES encryption, and will be showcased at GovComm 2012, Nov. 28-29, in Washington, D.C.

Often used in conjunction with the Furnace end-to-end IP video distribution system, the next generation Makito X2 encoder combines a market-proven feature set with a six-fold increase in encoding power to deliver quantum advances in picture quality and density. The Makito X2 delivers high-quality HD video using half of the bandwidth of comparable encoders.