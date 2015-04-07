Haivision to Showcase Media Management and Streaming at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Haivision will exhibit media management and streaming solutions at the NAB Show 2015. These solutions help broadcasters and enterprises contribute, manage and distribute media content for backhaul, monitoring and online live video publishing.

Haivision’s backhaul and streaming solutions—the Makito X, Haivision Media Gateway and SRT technology—give broadcasters a cost-effective alternative to satellite or MPLS networks for live video transport and backhaul.

Using low cost, easily accessible Internet connections, Haivision streaming solutions help broadcasters transport secure, low latency HD video to and from remote production venues. And, to help them automate their streaming workflows and get the right content to the right audience on any device, there’s the Haivision Video Cloud.

Haivision will also demonstrate HEVC solutions that provide efficient video compression for low-latency, high-quality video transport over the most constrained networks and Furnace IPTV, which provides broadcasters with uninterrupted, secure access to in-house and external live broadcast feeds on desktops and displays enterprisewide so live content decisions can be made at a moment’s notice.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Visit Haivision’s exhibit in the Paramount Room, on the 2nd floor of the Renaissance Hotel. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.