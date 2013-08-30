Guntermann & Drunck to Display New Matrix Switch at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Guntermann & Drunck GmbH will be turning delegates’ attention to their new ControlCenter-Digital matrix switch. According to the company, this modular KVM matrix switch allows users to operate up to thousands of computers over hundreds of simultaneous consoles consisting of keyboard, monitor and mouse – even over long distances



The ControlConsole-Digital is compatible with Guntermann & Drunck’s DVICenter systems. The unit offers 288 dynamic ports, and can be connected using CAT cable or fibre optic cable. Its features include single-link DVI video resolution up to 1920x1200 @60 Hz, integration of DisplayPort and VGA video sources to the matrix system, and supported DVI 24 bit colour mode.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Guntermann & Drunck will be at stand 4.B60.



www.gdsys.de