Guntermann & Drunck Unveils ControlCenter-Xperience Showroom

SIEGEN, Germany—Guntermann & Drunck is offering customers a first-hand experience at how the company’s latest KVM equipment operates in a control room with the ControlCenter-Xperience.

ControlCenter-Xperience is a permanently installed control room where consumers can get a 360-degree experience on how G&D’s KVM equipment interacts with different applications. It will also offer a live demonstration of how the G&D gear and their intelligent control options can be integrated into a control room installation.

The setup showcases a complete control room where the computer equipment has been moved to a separate technology room. The focus will be on the interaction of the diverse systems and technologies, says G&D. Visitors can experience user-friendly functions for perfect control room applications, intelligent control options via API and solutions for optimal control of video walls.

G&D’s ControCenter-Xperience can be presented to customers on-site or remotely via live video.

In the future, G&D says that it will offer customers and partners a platform for personal live consulting on a real control room application and present its comprehensive product range in action.