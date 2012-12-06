GTV adds pair of Vision production switchers

Gazi Satelllite Television (GTV), a private TV channel in Bangladesh, has turned to Ross Video for two Vision multi-definition production switchers for its news and program studios.

With the addition of two new HD studios, GTV required reliable switchers to meet the demands of everyday entertainment, such as Bangla drama, talk shows, movies, documentaries, music, and the latest news from Bangladesh and around the world.



“GTV produces many types of shows, and we needed a switcher that could meet those high expectations,” said A K Ferdaus Ahmed, head of broadcast and engineering, Gazi Satellite Television.

The Ross Vision switchers provided the HD support and high-quality video outputs the broadcaster required, as well as ease of use, he said.