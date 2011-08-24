Grey Juice Lab to feature VOD for OTT video service at IBC2011

Grey Juice Lab will showcase its latest video on demand solution aimed at helping operators streamline the process of acquiring, packaging and marketing on-demand and OTT video services to their consumers at IBC2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam.

Grey Juice Lab also will discuss how the demand for multiscreen content is growing and the challenges of getting the content right, as well as the impact of the VOD explosion.

As well as securing the rights for a unique catalog of Hollywood studio and premium content, Grey Juice Lab works with an operator’s management team to devise a complete IPTV and VOD business strategy, including content provisioning, platform implementation, encoding, asset management and marketing.