Grass Valley’s Edius Comes Out With Version 8.3

MONTREAL—A new version of Grass Valley’s Edius video editing platform is hitting the shelves, as the company has announced the release of Edius Pro and Edius Workshop 8.3. The updated system offers high-quality slow motion, more DVD/Blu-ray burning options, and general usability improvements.

The new ability for high-quality slow motion is achieved by utilizing optical flow interpolation. Other new features of the update include bins now showing timecode information; more proxy resolution options; F-Log color space; GV browser improvements; and GUI improvements.

Grass Valley offers the Edius Pro for professional production users, while the Edius Workshop is designed for editors working within a broadcast-based, collaborative editing environment.